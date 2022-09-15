IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 8,282 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

MLM traded up $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $336.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.