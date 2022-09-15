IMPACTfolio LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.4% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 63,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.99 and its 200-day moving average is $175.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

