IMPACTfolio LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 12.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,622,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.76. 22,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,808. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

