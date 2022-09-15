Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

IMPP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 6,602,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,513,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

