Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.02 on Monday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,515,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,204 shares of company stock worth $11,115,836 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inari Medical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

