Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 203 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,369. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

