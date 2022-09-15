Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 6,180,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

