Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $150,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,301. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.