Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $931,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,180. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

