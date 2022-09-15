Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.83. 5,376,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,803. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

