Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

