Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 425 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 2,564,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,241. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

