Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 655 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF Price Performance

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.03. 57,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,964. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

