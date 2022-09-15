Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,022. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

