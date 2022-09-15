Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 127,915 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Independence Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence by 47.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 218,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 540,363 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Independence by 3.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 470,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence by 2.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,844,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Independence by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 370,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

