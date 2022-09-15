Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.88.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.32 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

