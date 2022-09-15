Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 730.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 242,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,682. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.57 billion during the quarter. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Dividend Announcement

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.7392 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

(Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.