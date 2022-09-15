Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 851,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

