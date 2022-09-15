ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading Up 3.7%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 108,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,852,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

ING Groep Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ING Groep by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ING Groep by 60,131.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

