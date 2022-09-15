Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.20. 28,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 65,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.