Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.20. 28,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 65,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT)
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.