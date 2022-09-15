Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,109 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 926,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,717.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $8,411.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52. The company has a market cap of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.73. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile



ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

