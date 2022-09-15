Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $13,046.20 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,046.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,816,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of GEG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.54). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
