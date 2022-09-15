Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $13,046.20 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,046.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,816,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of GEG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.54). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.