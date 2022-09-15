Insider Buying: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.87 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,700.00 ($27,062.94).
MA Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09.
MA Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
About MA Financial Group
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.
