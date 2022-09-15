Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Buys 4,802 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 4,802 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NREF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,512. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

