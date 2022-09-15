Insider Buying: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) CFO Acquires $133,400.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE TPVG opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

