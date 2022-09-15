Insider Selling: AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Sells 15,394 Shares of Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,009.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 497 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,037.70.

On Monday, August 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50.

AgileThought Stock Performance

Shares of AgileThought stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 1,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,981. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $3,262,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $8,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

