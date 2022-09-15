Insider Selling: Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells 47,000 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.34 ($14.93), for a total transaction of A$1,003,121.00 ($701,483.22).

Breville Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Breville Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Breville Group’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

