Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $166,700.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.