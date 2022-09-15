Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $166,700.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
