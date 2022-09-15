Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells 3,106 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,710.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,549.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,466.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

