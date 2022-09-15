Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.92. 51,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

