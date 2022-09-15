Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells 36,083 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.18. 3,814,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,908. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.64 and its 200 day moving average is $211.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

