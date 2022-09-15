Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells $67,225.05 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kaleyra stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
