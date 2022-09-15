Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells $67,225.05 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kaleyra Stock Down 0.7 %

Kaleyra stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra

About Kaleyra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra by 52.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

