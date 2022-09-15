Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Sells 368,255 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04.

On Friday, September 9th, Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,170. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

