Insider Selling: MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) President Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $432,781.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $388.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.93. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $869,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group cut their target price on MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

