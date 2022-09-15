Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 3,290 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $114,031.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,633. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $754.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 465,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

