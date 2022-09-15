Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.62. 1,126,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.70.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.