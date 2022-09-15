Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires Shares of 12,690 Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXE opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.