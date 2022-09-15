Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.81 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

