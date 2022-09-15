Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 3,061 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 672,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 349,472 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

