Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

