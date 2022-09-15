Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 271 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $508.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.35 and a 200-day moving average of $521.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.