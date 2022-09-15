Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 488 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,092,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

