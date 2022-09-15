Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 3,665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock remained flat at $29.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,035,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

