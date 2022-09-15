Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 15,664 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.09. 229,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

