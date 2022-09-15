Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 227,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

