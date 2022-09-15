Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,702,000 after acquiring an additional 286,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 27,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,088. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

