Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

