Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,950 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,608. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

