Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 5,508 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,621,000 after purchasing an additional 808,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,762,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 125,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

