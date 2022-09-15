Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $65.62. 239,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,270. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

